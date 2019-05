Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske. it was told by his advisor and representative in the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyi today handed over to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on a special procedure for removing the president from office (impeachment). The promise that was made has been fulfilled," Stefanchuk said.

