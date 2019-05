Censor.NET reports citing President's press service.

Zelenskyi will meet with the leadership of the European Union and NATO as part of his stay in Brussels.

In particular, he will meet with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Union Donald Tusk.

Zelenskyi will also hold talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, followed by a press conference.

