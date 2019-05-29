EN|RU|UK
 Internal investigation into eight MIA soldiers reveals no evidence of treason

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has received a report about the circumstances in which eight soldiers of a motorized infantry battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade were taken prisoner last week by Russia-occupation forces in Donetsk.

Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

The report provided no evidence of state treason.

"The official investigation into this incident, which is being conducted on orders from the Joint Forces Operation commander, has not established any facts of treason," the president's press service said on Wednesday.

"We will act as quickly and efficiently as possible to secure the release of our guys," Zelenskyi was quoted as saying.

As reported, on May 22, eight soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a truck in Donetsk region crossed into a Russia-occupied area of Donetsk region and were taken captive.

