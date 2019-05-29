EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  7665
All about:firing (142) Truba (5) SBI (18)

 Truba dismisses four SBI officials

Director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Roman Truba has signed orders to dismiss four SBI officialю

Censor.NET reports citing SBI spokesperson Iryna Vynokurova post on Facebook.

In particular, she published four orders of May 28 this year on the dismissal of Director of the SBI's Territorial Directorate in Poltava Volodymyr Tymoshko, Head of the Second Directorate for Organizing Pretrial Investigations Oleksandr Tura, Head of the Financial Directorate Denys Lutsyk, and Head of the Department for Maintenance of Activity Vasyl Tytarchuk.

The orders state that all executives were dismissed "due to ineptitude to the positions held" for which they were appointed on a six-month probation period.

Read more: Poroshenko dismisses Kherson region governor Hordieiev

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3129462
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian PoliticsTruba dismisses four SBI officials
 
 
 
 
 
 up