 Truba dismisses four SBI officials

Censor.NET reports citing SBI spokesperson Iryna Vynokurova post on Facebook.

In particular, she published four orders of May 28 this year on the dismissal of Director of the SBI's Territorial Directorate in Poltava Volodymyr Tymoshko, Head of the Second Directorate for Organizing Pretrial Investigations Oleksandr Tura, Head of the Financial Directorate Denys Lutsyk, and Head of the Department for Maintenance of Activity Vasyl Tytarchuk.

The orders state that all executives were dismissed "due to ineptitude to the positions held" for which they were appointed on a six-month probation period.

Read more: Poroshenko dismisses Kherson region governor Hordieiev