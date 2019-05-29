 Zelenskyi: Ukraine continues cooperation with IMF

Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this at a meeting with the mission of the International Monetary Fund in Ukraine headed by Ron van Rooden in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"Our cooperation continues. The International Monetary Fund has always been a reliable partner of Ukraine in times when we need support, and Ukraine, for its part, will also remain a partner that fulfills its obligations. Unfortunately, we are currently observing a delay in adopting the reformist draft laws long-awaited by the citizens, business and financial community. I hope that the parliament of a new convocation will make up for this and provide a basis for receiving the next tranche from the Fund," Zelenskyi stressed.

The head of state explained that several factors had influenced the decision to dissolve the Verkhovna Rada. "I believe this Verkhovna Rada has lost the ability to make responsible decisions," he said.

For his part, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii stressed that the continuation of cooperation with the IMF was extremely important for maintaining financial stability in Ukraine.

See more: Zelenskyii visits frontline positions in Donbas. PHOTOS

"By the end of this year, our country must pay over USD 5 billion in foreign and domestic liabilities in foreign currency. The volume of international reserves is currently USD 19.3 billion, and this is enough to fulfill sovereign obligations. At the same time, cooperation with the IMF is also an access to another financing, a guarantee of the continuation of structural reforms crucial for the long-term sustainable growth of the Ukrainian economy," he said.

For their part, the IMF’s representatives have demonstrated willingness to continue the discussion on further cooperation with Ukraine once a new Government is formed after the parliamentary elections. Before that, there will be ongoing consultations on the formation of a new reform agenda.