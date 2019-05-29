EN|RU|UK
 Ukraine ex-president accused of taking key servers with him

The office of Ukraine’s new president is accusing his predecessor of gutting out key computer equipment in a meeting room when he left office.

Oleksandr Danyliuk, who was appointed chairman of the National Security and Defense Council on Tuesday, said he discovered that all the equipment from the so-called "situation room," where the head of the state is supposed to be discussing urgent national security matters, is gone. Danylyuk posted a video showing an empty room with power cables sticking out of the walls and marks showing where monitors used to be.

He also claimed former president Petro Poroshenko’s staff had removed servers with confidential information.

Poroshenko’s spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko said Poroshenko paid for the equipment’s rental out of his own pocket and that it had to be returned.

