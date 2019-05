Censor.NET reports citing the decree №327/2019.

"To appoint Oleksandr Danilyuk as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the document says.

July 17, 2014, Danilyuk was the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. From September 25, 2015 - Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Poroshenko.

In April 2016, he was appointed the Minister of Finance of Ukraine.