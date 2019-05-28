 German, French foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on Thursday

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"On May 30, the foreign ministers of France and Germany will visit Ukraine," Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Vadym Prystaiko said.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk also confirmed that the visit of the German foreign minister was being prepared.

"It is very important and symbolic that Member of the Federal Government, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Kyiv already on the tenth day after the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. We consider this a sign of strong political support for Ukraine from our strategic partner," the diplomat said.

Read more: Putin allows German and French experts to monitor Kerch Strait, - Lavrov

According to our diplomatic sources, the foreign guests intend to meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin, and the possibility of meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is also being considered.