 Ukraine seeks change of Kerch Strait status

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua.

Such step will allow getting rid of speculations from Russia’s side, as ships from all over the world use the strait as a transit route.

"It’s rather important to provide status determination of the Kerch Strait as an international strait. This will withdraw many issues which still exist, and legal uncertainty including the question of Russia’s speculations concerning the status of the Kerch Strait as an internal strait," Olena Zerkal, Deputy Foreign Minister, said.

Referring to the UN Convention on the Law of Sea adopted in 1982, she noted that the countries which border the strait should not discriminate the vessels of other countries which use the strait for transit, should not prevent transit passage or stop it.

Deputy Foreign Minister also noted that Ukraine does not intend to break the accords with Russia on the status of the Kerch Strait concluded in 2003 as this is a basic document which reads that freedom of navigation should be provided.