 Ze!Team launches LIFT project to attract new specialists, innovative ideas

Censor.NET reports citing Ze!Team post on Facebook.

"This is a platform that will finally give impetus to changes in the country: new people for state and social projects, innovative ideas and developments that will form the state as a modern service for every citizen of Ukraine," the project initiators note.

Anyone can join the project. "We have combined the best recruiting companies and specialists who will closely monitor the selection process," Ze!Team said.

LIFT, as an innovative platform, will help people find jobs, become specialists and work on changes in the country. Authors of the project say it will solve difficult issues or be useful for the country, bringing positive changes at the state level.

A beta version of LIFT project: https://lift.net.ua/ was launched on Tuesday, May 28.

On May 23, Zelenskyi, during his speech at the Ukrainian forum of Internet figures, iForum announced the launch of this project in the near future. He said it would allow anyone to offer their ideas as part of the process of digitalization of the state, dubbed "creating a state in a smartphone," announced during his election campaign.