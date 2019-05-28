EN|RU|UK
 Four attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers, four terrorists wonded

May 27, the Russian occupying forces attacked JFO positions four times, using Minsk-proscribed weapons twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with 82mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers near the village of Berezove.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 82mm mortars, easel anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns near the village of Mykolaivka II;
- grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near the settlement Pivdenne.
- from grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near the settlement of Mayorsk.

The Joint Forces used weapons on call to retaliate the enemy’s provocations.

No losses have been reported among Ukrainian defenders.

Intelligence sources indicate four Russian terrorist were wounded.

