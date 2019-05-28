 Shufrych accuses Poroshenko, Turchynov of high treason

Censor.NET reports citing Svoboda Slova [Freedom of speech] TV show.

"Over the past few days, the figures of the past have begun to send us dozens of statements about the commission of a crime. I took one of them with me. Mr. Shufrych, a well-known person, brought a statement to the Prosecutor General's Office on a crime committed by Turchynov and Poroshenko. According to his statement, they dared to give orders to troops to shoot at those who occupied our land and therefore they have to answer, as he thinks, under Article 111 of the Criminal Code. This is high treason," Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko said.

Lutsenko said he considered this statement by Shufrych to be a sign of revenge. He said that statements from representatives of Yanukovych's regime to law enforcement agencies were one of the reasons why he did not resign.

"It's not about Turchynov and not about Poroshenko. It's about thousands of those killed and hundreds of thousands of sons who have fought on the frontline, an attempt to rewrite history and turn into criminals those who love and protect their country. I will stay here despite the fact that this is not a very popular position, so that these statements have nothing to do with the law," he said.

Lutsenko said earlier that he planned to resign as Ukraine's prosecutor general after early parliamentary elections.