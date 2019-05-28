 Zelenskyi visits frontline positions in Donbas. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

"The head of state talked with soldiers about living conditions, food quality, equipment, housing, social package and staffing of units. In Stanytsia Luhanska, the president visited the frontline, in particular, the observation post and trench shelters. The enemy's nearest position was 400 meters away," the report reads.





After seeing the living conditions of the defenders, Zelenskyi highlighted the necessity of their improvement.

"The conditions for the military who defend Ukraine must be normal," the head of state said.

In addition, the president listened to a report by Joint Forces Commander, Lieutenant-General Oleksandr Syrsky on the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area. The meeting was attended by Chief of the General Staff - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Ruslan Khomchak, the press service said.





