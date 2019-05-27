 Unrest in Odesa penal colony: Four police officers injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing the press office of Odesa National Police

As it was reported, the fire occurred as a result of ignition in a car.

"The conflict occurred as food was of poor quality. Called out to the guard post, started beating, and then the conflict occurred. Escape is out of the question. No casualties reported, convicted have arms and legs injuries," the message reads.

Ukraine’s Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova reported on her Facebook page that three medical workers and three security guards became were taken hostage. They are released now. The preliminary reason for the unrest is a search carried out in the cells. The fire was localized.

"Police controls the situation now, convicted were taken to local sectors. According to my representative, law enforcers did not violate the rights of the prisoners, nobody got seriously injured. Five perpetrators were taken out of the colony. Information about the escapees or killed is not confirmed," Denisova reported.

"Prisoners continue holding the line. They are armed with asphalt pieces and planch. Though the law enforcers do not intend to take the barricades by storm and count on the talks," Dumskaia reported.

Headquarters was created to settle the current situation.

Criminal case was opened under the article on "actions which disorganize the work of penitentiary facilities".