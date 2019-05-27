 Russia regrets on withdrawal of Medvedchuk from Donbas talks

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Kremlin regrets on withdrawal of Chairman of the Political Council of Opposition Platform – For Life Viktor Medvedchuk from the negotiations on Donbas.

"It is possible to express regret because he (Medvedchuk) showed and proved his efficiency in this field repeatedly. He had contacts in Kyiv, Moscow and used them to promote the situation in the humanitarian sphere". Peskov said.

Peskov added that Moscow does not know yet with whom it should contact on this issue after the withdrawal of Medvedchuk from the negotiation.

Moreover, Medvedchuk explained that he cannot present the interests of the new authority in the negotiations with Russia, considering the position of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the number of the principal issue.