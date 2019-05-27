 Zelenskyi's Advisor Razumkov heads "Servant of People" party

Censor.NET reports citing press secretary of the party "Servant of the people" Tatiana Tsyba.

Change in the leadership of the party was implemented at the convention of the party. Ivan Bakanov, who led the party, can not fulfill these responsibilities as he leaves to the civil service.

"Recently, the party "Servant of the People" had a congress, some changes in the leadership of the party were held. Ivan Bakanov left for the civil service, he could not hold the post (head of the party, - ed.), the party entrusted me with carrying out these functions," Razumkov said.

He also stated that the party was preparing for the parliamentary elections.