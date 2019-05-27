 Kremlin not to execute Tribunal's decision on release of Ukrainian sailors

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Kremlin’s position concerning the release of the Ukrainian POWs remains the same despite the order of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

"Position can’t change. The investigation in regard of violation of the law on the border has to be completed, the court session should take place," Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said answering the question of the journalist whether the Kremlin’s position concerning the order of the International Tribunal changed.

As it was reported, the International Maritime Tribunal on May 25, demanded Russia to immediately release the Ukrainian sailors and ships and ensure their return to Ukraine. Ukraine is counting on Russia’s immediate implementation of the decision.

As reported, on April 17, Moscow's Lefortovo District Court extended the detention of Ukrainian sailors captured during an attack on Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait last November.

On April 16, Ukraine submitted a request to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea for the prescription of interim measures under article 290, paragraph 5, of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in a dispute between Ukraine and the Russian Federation concerning "the immunity of three Ukrainian naval vessels and the twenty-four servicemen on board."

On November 25, 2018, Russian border guards fired on and seized three Ukrainian naval vessels that were on a voyage from Odesa to Mariupol, as well as their crews. Twenty-four Ukrainians were captured, and three of them were injured.

A Russian-controlled "court" in the occupied Crimea arrested all detained Ukrainian soldiers for allegedly illegally crossing the Russian border. They are now being held in a pre-trial detention center in Moscow.

On January 24, 2019, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution officially demanding that Russia treat Ukrainian seamen captured in the Kerch Strait in accordance with the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.