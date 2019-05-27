 Petition for recognizing Holodomor as genocide in Ukraine in 1932-1933 gains required number of votes on Bundestag

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

On Sunday evening, the number of those who voted for the petition exceeded the required minimum of 50,000 votes.

A petition on the website of the German Bundestag was posted on December 14, 2018. The document suggests that German deputies recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide. Now the petition should be considered by the Parliament and, perhaps, the Bundestag will raise the question of recognizing the genocide of the Ukrainian people for consideration.

The collection of signatures will also last on May 27.

Citizens of other countries, including Ukraine, have the right to support the petition.