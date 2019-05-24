 Handziuk’s case: suspect Manher to undergo forensic psychological expertise

Censor.NET reports citing Press Secretary of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine Andrii Lysenko post on Facebook.

Head of Kherson Regional Council Vladyslav Manher, the suspect in case of Kateryna Handziuk’s murder, did not pass forensic psychological expertise with the help of polygraph.

"According to the decree of the investigator of the Shevchenkyvskiy District Court of Kyiv on March 14, 2019, Vladyslav Manher, the suspect in the criminal proceedings for causing severe bodily harm to Kherson public activist Kateryna Handziuk, what caused her death, was supposed to undergo the forensic psychological expertise using the special technical means - a computer polygraph, which will be carried out by the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine," Lysenko wrote.

Read more: Manher served new notice of suspicion in Handziuk case

"This investigation was conducted on his own initiative, outside the framework of criminal proceedings, and its materials cannot be taken into account by the pre-trial investigation body, as he did not fulfill the requirements of the investigator's decision and did not undergo expertise at a special expert institution," Lysenko said.

Kherson City Council executive officer, Kateryna Handziuk who tried to deal with local separatists and harshly criticized the authorities, namely the law enforcement officials, was doused with acid in Kherson early on July 31.

Aug. 2, she was urgently taken from Kherson to Kyiv by an air ambulance.

Aug. 3, the police detained a person suspected of perpetrating attack on the activist.

Nov. 4, Handziuk reportedly died of a blood clot in a Kyiv-based hospital after long treatment.