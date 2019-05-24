 Parliament to keep working next week despite dissolution order

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Heads of parliamentary factions and groups met with Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy on May 23, the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko’s press service said in a statement on May 24.

"It was said at the meeting that in spite of the presidential order dissolving the Rada, the legislature has the right to adopt laws consistent with the Constitution and the continuity principle. So, the parliament will continue to adopt laws, including those pertaining to social initiatives and the observation of rights in Ukraine, on May 21. The Rada will also consider laws related to national security and defense," Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction head Artur Herasymov told the press in Kyiv on May 24.

Bills on ad hoc investigative committees and open candidate lists in the electoral system will also be processed by the Verkhovna Rada, Herasymov said. "The initiative is backed by fifth President Petro Poroshenko and the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction. I am sure that all democratic forces in parliament will act likewise," he said.

Read more: BPP does not support Zelenskyi's initiative to change system of parliamentary elections