EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  1566
All about:Zelenskyi (143) Merkel (279) Minsk agreements (545) Normandy Four (89)

 Merkel, Zelenskyi discuss Donbas, Minsk agreements

Zelenskyi's administration announced an upcoming phone call with Macron.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday held a telephone conversation with new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during which both confirmed the need for the full implementation of the Minsk peace agreements.

Both parties stressed the need for the full implementation of the Minsk agreements and the interest in continuing close cooperation in the Normandy [Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia] format. They agreed to maintain close working contact on this and other issues.

Read more: Zelenskyii calls Russia 'aggressor'

Zelenskyi's administration in turn added that the Ukrainian President and German Chancellor had discussed the first steps in support of an active high-level political dialogue. 

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3128680
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorldMerkel, Zelenskyi discuss Donbas, Minsk agreements
 
 
 
 
 
 up