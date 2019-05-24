EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  6646
Related materials:
All about:Medvedchuk (36) negotiations (547) Russia (6003) Andrii Bohdan (5)

 Head of Zelenskyi administration Bohdan: Medvedchuk cannot represent Ukraine in Donbas negotiations

Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of political board of Opposition Platform - For Life party should not be representing Ukraine as the negotiating party in Ukraine-Russia talks to solve the Donbas conflict.

Censor.NET reports citing Lb.ua. Andrii Bohdan, the head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine said that on the air of Pravo na Vladu [The Right for Power], a TV show at 1+1 TV channel.

'We don't see him as a negotiator from our side. If Russia sees him as a negotiator from their side, that's their choice', Bohdan said.

He admitted that neither he, nor president Zelenskyi ever met or talked to Medvedchuk.

Both Zelenskyi and the head of his administration called Russia an aggressor country, adding that negotiations with it are necessary to bring the peace in Donbas.

Read more: Zelenskyi calls Russia 'aggressor'

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3128625
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorldHead of Zelenskyi administration Bohdan: Medvedchuk cannot represent Ukraine in Donbas negotiations
 
 
 
 
 
 up