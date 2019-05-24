 Bohdan calls petition for Zelenskyi's resignation 'funny joke'

Censor.NET reports citing 1+1.

He said this during the Pravo na Vladu [Right to Power] talk show on the 1+1 television channel.

"We regard the petition as a joke, perhaps, even as a funny joke," Bohdan said.

According to him, the law provides for cases when the powers of the president expire.

"Such petitions are not the basis for a response by terminating the powers of the president," he said.

According to Bohdan, the petition shows that there is a part of the population who disagrees with the actions of the new head of state.

"We will work to reduce the number of such people," Bohdan said.

Read more: Saakashvili asks Zelenskyi to return Ukrainian citizenship to him

An electronic petition for Zelenskyi's resignation was registered on the website of the head of state on May 22. On May 23, it collected 25,000 signatures required to be considered by the president.