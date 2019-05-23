EN|RU|UK
 Parliamentary election campaign in Ukraine starts May 24

The election campaign for early parliamentary elections in Ukraine will begin on Friday, May 24, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Tetiana Slipachuk has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The election process begins on the day after a presidential decree is published. It was published today. The election process commences on May 24," she said.

As was reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced the dissolution of parliament in his inaugural speech on May 20. 

May 21, Zelenskyi signed a decree on the early termination of parliamentary powers and the setting of snap elections for July 21. The decree came into force on May 23 after its publication in the government's Uriadovy Kurier newspaper.

