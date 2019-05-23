 Five parties have chances to enter Parliament, - survey

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

This is the result of the social survey conducted by two think-tanks, the Social Monitoring Centre and the Ukrainian Institute of Social Studies named after O.Yaremenko.

The poll was conducted May 20-23; the sampling included 2,000 people in all regions of Ukraine except the annexed Crimea and the occupied Donbas.

Pro-presidential Servant of the People claims 39.9 percent of respondents' votes. Second place belongs to Opposition Platform - For Life (11.2). Petro Poroshenko's Bloc comes third with 9.9.

Motherland and Power and Honor enter the top five, coming fourth and fifth (9.6 and 5.7 percent, respectively). Civil Position party also has a theoretical chance to get to the Parliament; however, with 4.3 percent of votes of respondents, it still remains behind the five-percent threshold.