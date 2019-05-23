 PrivatBank sues ex-owner Kolomoiskyi

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Nationalized PrivatBank filed a lawsuit against its ex-owner Ihor Kolomoiskyi to the Court of Chancery of Denver, the US, as Interfax-Ukraine reported referring to the website of the court.

The lawsuit was filed on May 21, 2019. No information on the terms of its consideration reported.

Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and PrivatBank won the courts against companies connected to the former co-owner of the bank, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, through which they wanted to relieve themselves of their obligations on refinancing loans.

As it was reported earlier, the court merged five Kolomoiskyi’s lawsuits against Ukraine's National Bank, PrivatBank.

The Prosecutor General Office launched an investigation on alleged pressure put by President Poroshenko on judges of PrivatBank case.

On April 18, 2019, Kyiv's District Administrative Court, having considered at a court hearing a lawsuit filed by businessman Ihor Kolomoisky against the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the Cabinet of Ministers, the Deposit Guarantee Fund and the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market, recognized the nationalization of PrivatBank as illegal. The consideration of this case lasted from June 2017.

In early May, the media learned that Kolomoiskyi had filed five new lawsuits against the NBU and PrivatBank in which he disputes five loan agreements and his personal guarantee under them. Later, Kyiv's Economic Court decided to merge all five proceedings into one case.

Earlier, Kolomoiskyi said that he did not need PrivatBank but he needed $2 billion in compensation for the capital that was in the bank at the time of its nationalization. However, the NBU said that the bank's former owner, Kolomoiskyi, would not receive compensation for the nationalization of the bank, because there are no proper grounds for such a decision.