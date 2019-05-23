 Rock star Vakarchuk criticizes Zelenskyi’s intentions to hold referendum on reconciliation with Russia

Censor.NET reports citing Vakarchuk's Facebook post.

Leader of Party Golos Sviatoslav Vakarchuk criticized the intention of administration of President Zelensky to hold the referendums on the peace agreements with the Russian Federation.

"To bring the matter of the national security to the referendum when the enemy holds not only hot but also information war is dangerous and irresponsible," Vakarchuk wrote.

He reminded the consequences appeared due to the so-called "referendums in Donbas and Crimea.

"Too bad that a new head of the Administration of the President does not understand it," Vakarchuk added.

Earlier Andry Bohdan, the Head of the Administration of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that the authority considers the option to make the peace agreements with Russia a matter of the national referendum.