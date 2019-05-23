 Presidential representative in Parliament proposes reducing number of MPs

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua.

"Now the number of lawmakers is being discussed. 450: is it a lot or a little? There are European representation standards. When there were 52 million Ukrainians, it was enough. However, if we see there are 30 million Ukrainians after conducting census, then why should 450 members sit in the parliament?" Stefanchuk said in an interview.

He is convinced that the norms of representation of people in the parliament are shattered, so the number of MPs must be reconsidered.

Earlier, Stefanchuk said that the President of Ukraine was endowed only with the right of legislative initiative, and if the Verkhovna Rada refused to change the electoral law, the parliamentary elections might be held pursuant to the old law.