 Herbst: Appointment of Bohdan as head of Ukraine’s presidential administration raises ‘some questions’ in US

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

However, the US will make conclusions judging from the real steps of the presidential team, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst said in a brief commentary to Ukrinform.

"The appointment of Andrii Bohdan [as the Head of the Administration of the President of Ukraine] raised some questions. But an important thing is the policy, as well as the actions of the new president and his team," former high-ranking American diplomat said.

Thus he commented on the recent Ukrainian media report that US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyi insistently recommend that he should not appoint Andrii Bohdan as the administration head.

At the same time, the US Department of State did not comment on that conversation, while noting that the U.S. delegation, including Kurt Volker, "held a very productive discussion on a wide range of issues with President Zelenskyi" on the inauguration events in Kyiv.

The Department of State made it clear that they supported the continuation of Ukraine's reform, the fight against corruption and the rule of law.