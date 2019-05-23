 Saakashvili asks Zelenskyi to return Ukrainian citizenship to him

Censor.NET reports citing Chornolutskyi post on Facebook.

"We are continuing a new stage and active protection regarding Mikheil Saakashvili's return to Ukraine. [...] Today I visited the Presidential Administration and, as his lawyer, submitted to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi an address from Saakashvili regarding the restoration of justice and the return of Ukrainian citizenship," Chornolutskyi wrote.

Saakashvili said in late April that he had already filed a petition for lifting a ban on his entry into Ukraine.

On September 10, 2017, Saakashvili broke into Ukraine from the territory of Poland without passing border control at a Ukrainian checkpoint.

On February 12, 2018, he was deported to Poland.

On March 12, 2019, Saakashvili said an interview that he would return to Ukraine on April 1.

Read more: Zelenskyi appoints Bakanov SBU's first deputy chief

The State Border Guard Service stressed that it did not intend to let Saakashvili into Ukraine, whereas Interior Minister Arsen Avakov ruled out the return of the former Odesa regional governor to Ukraine after the presidential election because "he has a ban on entry into Ukraine."