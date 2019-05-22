 Closed lists, 3% vote threshold: Amendments of electoral system proposed by Zelenskyi

Censor.NET reports citing website of the parliament.

The law on the amendments to the electoral legislation due to the amendment of the electoral system is registered at the Verkhovna Rada. The text of the law is published on the website of the parliament.

The draft law offers to impose the proportional representation and reduce the vote threshold up to 3%.

The amendments are grounded by the fact that the majoritarian system is corrupted and 5% vote threshold impedes the renewal of the political elites.

Zelensky offers to impose the proportional representation with closed lists of the candidates, noting that there is no time to "open" the lists.

"Concurring with the necessity to implement the proportional representation with open party lists at the elections of the MPs of Ukraine as its adoption was asked by the activists and experts as well as the factions of the majority in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, we have to note that the early termination of powers of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and 60-day term for the election of the new membership of the parliament do not stand a chance for the implementation of this system at the snap parliamentary elections," the justification note for the draft law states.

See more: None of Zelenskyi's draft laws included in agenda of Parliament

The parliamentary elections on July 21 can be held on one of the systems, which were earlier used in Ukraine. The proportional representation with closed party lists is chosen for the next elections.

"Its combination along with low vote threshold will allow to provide the renewal of the political elites, consider the regional interests during the formation of the state policy, appearance of the new parties in the parliament, increase of the responsibility of the parties for their decisions and work of the government formed by the parties presented in the parliament," the document says.

Besides, Volodymyr Zelensky proposes to specify some points concerning a clearer definition of "stay in Ukraine".

It concerns the demands to the nominee for the elections. It is offered to establish that the stay at the territory of Ukraine is considered if a person travels abroad not more than 90 days in a row and not more than 180 days during one year. It is supposed to establish that official travels, education, treatment or vacation abroad are not violation of the demand.