 Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Zelenskyi on inauguration

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom sent her best wishes to new President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Censor.NET reports citing the British Embassy in Ukraine post on Twitter.

"Today, on the occasion of the inauguration, Her Majesty the Queen of the United Kingdom [Elizabeth II] sent her best wishes to the new President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi," reads the statement.

As reported, on Monday, Zelenskyi took the oath in the Parliament of Ukraine and officially assumed office as the President of Ukraine. While delivering his speech, Zelenskyi declared the dissolution of the Parliament and proposed that the Cabinet of Ministers should resign.

