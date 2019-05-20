 Putin to congratulate Zelenskyi on success in normalizing relations with Russia

Censor.NET reports citing TASS.

"President Vladimir Putin will congratulate Zelenskyi on first successes in settling the domestic conflict in southeastern Ukraine and in normalizing Russian-Ukrainian relations," Peskov told the press on Monday.

While commenting on the inaugural speech by Zelenskyi, who said that Ukraine would never abandon its territories, Peskov said, "Speaking of Crimea’s belonging, we have said on multiple occasions that no such question exists."

"Crimea is one of Russia’s regions," Peskov said.

As for Donbas, he said, "This is an internal Ukrainian problem which can and must be resolved by the Ukrainian president primary on the basis of the clear plan, which is laid down by the Minsk Agreements."