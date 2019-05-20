EN|RU|UK
 US counts on cooperation with Zelenskyi - energy secretary Rick Perry

The United States is ready to continue to support the Ukrainian people and is looking forward to working with new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This is stated in a message from the president of the United States, which US Energy Secretary Rick Perry read out at a briefing in the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.

The message from America is very clear, and the US president asked us to convey it, Perry said. The United States supports the people of Ukraine and is looking forward to working together with the new president, and hopefully, with the new parliament, to see brighter days in the future, he added.

At the same time, he stressed that Zelenskyi's inauguration speech was impressive and very powerful in the context of what vision of the future of Ukraine was presented there.

The point is that the elections, in fact, were for the people of Ukraine, not for him, Perry said. The United States will continue to support the people of Ukraine in defending independence, in aspirations for freedom, and one of the brightest demonstrations of freedom is manifested through economic freedoms, he said.

