 Parliament speaker Parubii on Zelenskyi inauguration: It was fun

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Thank you for the participation in the solemn session. It was fun. Thank the president of Ukraine for the participation in the solemn session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine", Parubii said.

Earlier parliament’s speaker thanked all guests present at the inauguration and announced that the solemn session of the Rada due to the taking of the oath to the Ukrainian people by the newly elected president as closed.

After the inauguration at the Parliament, Zelenskyi took part in the presentation ceremony of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the ceremony of raising the State Flag of Ukraine. Then, together with his wife, he will greet the heads of foreign delegations. In the afternoon, Zelenskyi is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with these officials heads at the Presidential Administration of Ukraine.

