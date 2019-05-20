EN|RU|UK
 Ukrainian Politics
 Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak files resignation

Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak wrote a letter of resignation from his post.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Mr. President of Ukraine - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I respect your constitutional right to decide on the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and to apply for approval to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and in accordance with the laws of Ukraine "On National Security of Ukraine","On the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine" I ask you to consider, in the established manner, the issue of dismissing me from the post of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine," the statement says.

