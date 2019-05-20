 Zelenskyi says ceasefire in Donbas is first priority

"Our first task is a cease-fire in Donbas," said Zelenskiy in his address to the Ukrainian people from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada.

"I was often asked what I am ready to do for a cease-fire? Strange question. And what are you, Ukrainians, ready for the lives of people close to you? For what? I can assure you that I am ready to do everything so that our heroes will not die anymore. I’m not afraid to make difficult decisions. I’m ready to lose my popularity, my ratings, and if necessary, I’m ready to lose my position without hesitation so that peace will come," the sixth president of Ukraine said.

He added: "Without losing our territory, never."