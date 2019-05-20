 Zelenskyi sworn in as Ukrainian president

As reported by Censor.NET.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at a solemn meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.

Zelenskyi read out the text of the oath by putting his hand on the Constitution of Ukraine and the Peresopnytsia Gospels.

After that, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andrii Parubii invited President Zelenskyi to take the official seat of the president of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada.

Head of the Central Election Commission Tetiana Slipachuk handed Zelenskyi the presidential ID card.

Head of the Constitutional Court Natalia Shaptala handed Zelenskyi the presidential sign, the presidential mace (bulava) and the stamp.