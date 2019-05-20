 11 attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded, one terrorist destroyed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 100 mm artillery systems, ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft guns and automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers - near the village of Troitske;

- grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns - in the area of ​​settlements Pavlopil and Chermalyk;

- heavy machine-gun grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms - near the settlements of Marinka and Krasnohorivka;

- machine-gun anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns - near Lebedinske;

- hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms - near the town of Avdiivka and Vodiane;

- large-caliber machine guns - near the village Novohryhorivka.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 82mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns - near the settlement Zolote-4;

- armament of infantry combat vehicles, heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns - near the Novhorod settlement.

Read more: Pompeo: US, Russia have different views on situation in Ukraine

The Joint Forces used weapons on call to retaliate the enemy’s provocations.

According to intelligence one Ukrainian soldier was wounded.

Intelligence sources indicate one Russian terrorist was destroyed and another one - wounded.