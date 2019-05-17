 Court arrests ex-National Guard commander Yurii Allerov. ВИДЕО+ФОТОрепортаж

As reported by Censor.NET correspondent.

Judge Ada Pedenko announced the decision on Friday.

Thus, the court partially upheld the motion of the deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Maksym Hrushchuk, about the detention of Allerov with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 11 million.

As reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) approved notices of suspicion for the former commander of the National Guard, Yuriy Allerov, and for two more persons regarding the appropriation of the property of the main directorate of the National Guard for UAH 81.64 million

The investigation established that in the 2000s, the main directorate of interior troops of the Interior Ministry, which was subsequently reorganized into the main directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, and the construction company entered into an agreement on building a residential complex with parking lots and non-residential premises in the territory of a former military unit. In exchange for a land plot with an area of about one hectare in the center of Kyiv, the National Guard had to receive 50 apartments and 30 parking spaces in the residential complex.

Read more: NABU confirms detention of former National Guard commander Allerov

However, later, in 2016-2017, the parties signed additional agreements according to which the National Guard refused from these apartments and parking spaces in Pechersk in exchange for 65 apartments in a house that the same construction company was building on the outskirts of Kyiv (near the Chervony Khutir metro station). The cost of these apartments, as established by the examination conducted as part of a pretrial investigation, is UAH 81,635,448 lower than the estimated cost of apartments that the National Guard had to receive at the start of the agreements.







