Censor.NET reports citing Interfax. She said this during a briefing on Friday.

"Today I submitted a letter of resignation to President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko. I ask to dismiss me from this post [presidential representative in the Verkhovna Rada]," she said.

As known, Iryna Lutsenko has served as the representative of the Ukrainian president in the Verkhovna Rada since April 2017.

Read more: Acting president advises Zelenskyi to 'take same road as Poroshenko'