 Brussels reporter Jozwiak: EU may ban entry to Ukrainians with Russian passports

"EU ambassadors discussed the issue of Russia handing out passports in east Ukraine. 7 member states want sanctions, so long way to go to achieve unanimity. But they have instructed the commission to look into if ppl [people] with these passports can be stopped from entering the EU," he wrote on Twitter on May 17, 2019.

Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine outlawed Russian passports issued to Ukrainian citizens residing in Russia-occupied areas in Ukraine, namely Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Putin said there was nothing wrong with easing rules for residents of Ukrainian rebel regions to receive Russian passports. He also said Moscow was considering offering all Ukrainian citizens fast-tracked Russian passports.

Ukraine has appealed to the UN Security Council in connection with the introduction by Russian President Vladimir Putin of a simplified procedure for issuing Russian passports to the residents of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO).