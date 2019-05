As repoted by Censor.NET.

The leader of People´s Front faction, Maksym Burbak, has stated this today, May 17.

"The coalition, formed in 2014 and operated until today, completed its tasks ... That is why we announce about the withdrawal from the existing coalition, termination of its activity on May 17, 2019, and the initiative to form a new coalition with a new agenda," Burbak stated.

He specified that according to the Constitution, a new coalition must be formed within 30 days.