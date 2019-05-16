 Iryna Heraschenko leaves Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing Pryamyi TV channel

"Now the debates on the reboot of Minsk groups take place. I want to inform you that today I have filed the report as the commissioner of President Petro Poroshenko on peaceful settlement of Donbas Conflict and Ukraine’s representative in the humanitarian subgroup in Minsk to release from these positions. I thanked President Poroshenko for this great honor to work in his team," Heraschenko stated.

She also assured that she will help new authority to facilitate the slution of the issues discussed in the format of Minsk groups.

"We remain to be open for a new authority to facilitate the solution of the issues, which will be raised in the format of Minsk groups. But obviously, the reboot should take place," she added.

Iryna Heraschenko oversaw the humanitarian issues, particularly the release of the prisoners within Minsk negotiations.

See more: Herashchenko receives letters from political prisoners Sushchenko and Abseitov. PHOTO