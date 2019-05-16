 Zelenskyi’s Advisor Razumkov: inauguration date is uncomfortable for Ukrainians

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The decision of the Verkhovna Rada to hold Zelenskyi’s inauguration on May 20 was an attempt to "get back at the Ukrainians", who want the new President to take office as soon as possible. Such decision also created problems for arrival of foreign guests and international delegation, as Zelenskyi’s Advisor on political issues Dmytro Razumkov said

"A part of MPs decided to do anything but avoid supporting the proposition of the President of the country and the Ukrainians who supported him on the elections," he said.

Razumkov noted that Parliament made it really uncomfortable for Kyiv residents, as the inauguration is appointed on the first day of the working week.

He also said that it would be easier for the international delegations to manage their agenda and arrive on a weekend.

Zelenskyi’s Advisor said that this decision damages Ukraine’s reputation.