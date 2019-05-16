 Four parties may win seats on Ukrainian parliament - survey

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Survey was conducted by the Rating Sociological Group, the Social Monitoring Center and the Ukrainian Institute for Social Research from April 30 to May 10.

The head of the Rating group, Oleksii Antypovych, presented the results of the survey at a press conference on Thursday.

According to him, the results of the poll showed that six parties could overcome the 5% election threshold, in particular, Servant of the People (39.9% of respondents would vote for this party), Opposition Platform - For Life (10.9%), Bloc of Petro Poroshenko's Solidarity (10.6%), Batkivshchyna (9.6%), Power and Honor (5.1%), and Civil Position (5%).

At the same time, Opposition Bloc - Party of Peace and Development (3.5%), Radical Party (3.3%), and Svoboda (2.4%) would not be able to overcome the barrier, Antypovych added.

He said that this was the result of a survey of voters who have already decided on their choice and will vote.

He said that the poll showed that after the presidential election public opinion shows a high level of optimism, with half of respondents (49.7%) expecting improvement of the situation in Ukraine in the coming months and one in five respondents (20.9%) expecting it to worsen.