As reported by Censor.NET.

A solemn session of the Verkhovna Rada, at which Ukrainian president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi will take the oath of office, will be held at 10:00 on May 20.

A total of 315 MPs voted for a respective resolution, No. 10270-2, at a parliament meeting on Thursday.

