 Vakarchuk presents his party to participate in parliamentary elections. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As reported by Censor.NET correspondent.

The presentation ceremony of the party was held on Starokyivska Hill in Kyiv today.







"We are creating a political force - the party of real changes. And we called this party Holos (Voice)," Vakarchuk said, noting that his party will participate in the parliamentary elections.





Photos: Oleh Bohachuk

According to Vakarchuk, entry into the Verkhovna Rada is only a necessary step to launch real changes in Ukraine. The leader of the new movement called on Ukrainians to join the team as a volonteer GolosZmin.org.

Read more: Parubii: Rada to consider resolution on Zelenskyi's inauguration date this week