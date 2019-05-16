EN|RU|UK
 Vakarchuk presents his party to participate in parliamentary elections. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukrainian musician, leader of the Okean Elzy rock band Svyatoslav Vakarchuk announced the creation of the Holos (Voice) Party and its participation in parliamentary elections.

As reported by Censor.NET correspondent.

The presentation ceremony of the party was held on Starokyivska Hill in Kyiv today.

"We are creating a political force - the party of real changes. And we called this party Holos (Voice)," Vakarchuk said, noting that his party will participate in the parliamentary elections.

Photos: Oleh Bohachuk

According to Vakarchuk, entry into the Verkhovna Rada is only a necessary step to launch real changes in Ukraine. The leader of the new movement called on Ukrainians to join the team as a volonteer GolosZmin.org.

