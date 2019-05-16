 Merkel: European Commission not to stop Nord Stream 2

Censor.NET reports citing DW.com

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel stated that the European Commission would not be able to block the construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"The project is almost approved," Merkel stated.

At the same time, she recognized that the new gas directive of the EU provides the possibility to protest the construction of the gas pipeline.

The key moment in the construction of the second gas pipeline on the bottom of the Baltic Sea, according to Merkel, is the Ukrainian issue.

"Ukraine should remain to be the transit country, despite the Nord Stream", the chancellor emphasized and promised to discuss this issue with Volodymyr Zelensky after his inauguration.

Ukraine is adamantly opposed to the construction by calling it politically motivated and suggesting the EU to create a consortium with the involvement of European companies to manage the existing more efficient transportation route through Ukraine. A number of EU countries have expressed their disagreement with the Nord Stream 2 project in particular Poland and Lithuania.