 Society, Ukrainian Politics
 Law on Ukrainian language published in parliamentary newspaper

The law on ensuring the functioning of Ukrainian as a state language has been published in the parliamentary newspaper Holos Ukrainy.

Censor.NET reports citing the newspaper's website.

The law establishes the National Commission on the Standards of the State Language and introduces the post of the commissioner for the protection of the state language.

In particular, the law introduces the state program for the promotion of the acquisition of the Ukrainian language, which is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. At the same time, the law notes that at the state level it is planned to organize Ukrainian language course for adults. The state should also ensure the opportunity to freely learn the state language for Ukrainian citizens who did not have such an opportunity.

Read more: Parubii signs Ukrainian language law

The text of the document is also available on the newspaper’s official website: http://www.golos.com.ua/article/317062

